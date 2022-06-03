Time to indulge in National Donut Day!

If you need a reason to indulge in a classic glazed or cream filled donut you’re in luck!. Today is National Donut Day! The national holiday was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War II.

The first donuts, originally called “donut dollies” were served in 1917 by the ladies of the Salvation Army. 105 years later the delicious dessert has over 25 flavors to enjoy, widely known as America’s most highly-revered pastry. The original recipe included flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs, and milk.

In honor of National Donut Day, we’ve created a list of businesses you can visit in the Houma and Thibodaux area to indulge in a savory treat: