Time to indulge in National Donut Day!

If you need a reason to indulge in a classic glazed or cream filled donut you’re in luck!. Today is National Donut Day! The national holiday was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War II.
The first donuts, originally called “donut dollies” were served in 1917 by the ladies of the Salvation Army. 105 years later the delicious dessert has over 25 flavors to enjoy, widely known as America’s most highly-revered pastry. The original recipe included flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs, and milk.
In honor of National Donut Day, we’ve created a list of businesses you can visit in the Houma and Thibodaux area to indulge in a savory treat:
- Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts- Located at 1171 W. Tunnel Blvd, Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts is the home of the undisputed King Glazed Donut! The historic donut shop is open 24 hours a day, serving hot and ready donuts, coffee, and food plates.
- Tasty Cream Donuts-Serving some of the best donuts in Terrebonne Parish, Tasty Cream has a wide variety of donuts to choose from. From chocolate, to glazed, and cream filled donuts, Tasty Cream donuts are guaranteed to satisfy your sugar cravings. Tasty Cream Donuts is located at 5717 W Main Street. Its hours of operation are 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rob’s Donut Shop- Rob’s Donut Shop is a one stop shop for your sugar cravings! Their menu includes chocolate donuts, 10 flavors of filled donuts, and glazed twists. Stop by and grab a dozen, grab a beignet, cake donuts, brownies, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, or a honey bun while you’re there. Rob’s Donut Shop is located at 1001 Saint Mary Street, in Thibodaux, and is open 24 hours a day.