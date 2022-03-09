Tip A Cop Fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse Supports Special Olympics Louisiana

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office invites you to stop by Texas Roadhouse and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a good cause. TPSO is partnering with Texas Roadhouse to host its annual Tip A Cop fundraiser. TPSO Deputy’s will be serving Texas Roadhouse’s signature rolls, steaks, and your choice of sides.

Officers will be collecting donations on behalf of the Special Olympics Louisiana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of 12,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities in Louisiana through sports, competition education , leadership, and help.

The event will be held at Texas Roadhouse located at 1626 Martin Luther King Blvd, on Thursday, March 10.