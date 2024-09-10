Tips to stay safe as Terrebonne/Lafourche Parishes enter Hurricane Watch

As our community makes preparations for upcoming Tropical Storm Francine with anticipation of it becoming a hurricane, Chief Bryan Zeringue with Thibodaux Police Department wishes to offer some safety tips.

“South Louisiana residents understand the importance of learning from the past and preparing for the future,” said Thibodaux Police Department. “With the hurricane season upon us, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue hopes some of these tips are useful.”

Stock non-perishable food, bottled water, batteries and flashlights

Be sure to include water for bathing in case of contaminated water or no access to water (helpful tip: fill up your bathtub with water before the weather hits).

Secure all outside property so the wind cannot carry it away.

Finalize emergency preparedness plan.

Identify sources of information and contact details.

Anticipate medication needs at home and on the road.

Confirm if pets are allowed at your travel destination. Be sure to include food and water for them as well.

Families with special needs can register with the Office of Emergency Preparedness at (985) 532-8174

Non-Emergency Number for Lafourche Parish: (985) 446-8427

Non-Emergency Number for Terrebonne Parish: (985) 868-5050

For Emergencies, please dial 911.