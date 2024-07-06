TLCD announces flood gate closures ahead of T.S. Beryl

July 6, 2024
July 6, 2024
July 6, 2024
July 6, 2024

Due to Tropical Storm Beryl, the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District is closing a number of floodgates at mid-morning, Saturday, July 6. 

Several floodgates will also be monitored for possible closure beginning tomorrow, Sunday, July 7.


There are no plans to close any road gates at this time.

You can also monitor floodgate closures at https://www.tlcd.org/mobile.


For current updates on Tropical Storm Beryl, visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/


Questions? Call TLCD at (985) 868-8523.

Mary Ditch
