TLCD’S Reggie Dupre Presented R. King Milling Distinguished Coastal Service Award

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board (CPRA) recently presented the R. King Milling Distinguished Coastal Service Award to Reggie Dupre, Executive Director of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District (TLCD).

The award was established in 2022 to honor individuals or organizations epitomizing Milling’s unwavering support for the state’s coastal program.

Over a span of more than two decades, Milling became one of the earliest and most effective advocates for protecting Louisiana’s coast. His efforts brought attention to coastal land loss issues and emphasized the urgent need to prioritize science and engineering in developing solutions.

“Reggie Dupre has been a lifelong steward for coastal protection and restoration, much like King Milling,” said CPRA Chairman Gordon “Gordy” Dove. “His commitment to Louisiana’s Coastal Program and the people of south Louisiana is unmatched. The work Reggie has done in his decades of service will continue to positively impact the people of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for generations to come. I can think of no one more deserving of this honor than my dear friend and colleague Reggie Dupre.”

Dupre spent over 21 years as an elected official in South Louisiana, serving as a member of the Terrebonne Parish Council from 1988-1996, the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 53 from 1996-2001, and the Louisiana State Senator for District 20 from 2001-2009. While representing Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes in public service, Dupre elevated coastal and hurricane protection issues under three Louisiana Governors.

TLCD President Tony Alford hired Dupre from his Senate seat to serve as the District’s Executive Director in 2009. During his 15 years with TLCD, Dupre has overseen over $1 billion of state and locally-funded flood control improvements for the Terrebonne/Lafourche region.

Dupre became the second recipient of the Award, given annually to an individual or organization selected by the CPRA Board Chairman from a list of nominees meeting the Board’s rigorous criteria. The inaugural award was presented last year to Mark Wingate, who served as Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District (USACE).