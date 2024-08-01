To date 53,970 gallons of oil have been recovered from Bayou Lafourche

STATEMENT FROM UNIFIED COMMAND GROUP

Updated 5:00 PM CDT; August 1, 2024

Key Information for Today:

1. Response resources are unchanged from yesterday’s report.

2. Three minor first aid incidents have been reported to date. All workers were treated by medical professionals and were released to return to work immediately after treatment. Heat safety continues to be a point of emphasis for workers considering the heat advisory in effect for the response area.

3. Air monitoring continues throughout the affected area, with additional proactive monitoring still in place near Central Lafourche High School.

4. Total volume of recovered liquids (oil & water) from Bayou Lafourche to date is 1,285 barrels (53,970 gallons). It is important to note that this volume represents both crude oil and water from the bayou, therefore it is greater than the amount of crude oil reported spilled by the Unified Command.

5. For additional details on volumes of recovered liquids and community air monitoring data, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) StoryMap site here.

Reminders:

1. Residents continue to be urged to report any observations of oiled wildlife to (832) 514-9663.

2. Residents affected and wanting to report personal or property damages because of this incident can call (833) 812-0877.

3. The water conservation advisory for residents in Lafourche Parish south of the LA Highway 182 bridge has been lifted.

4. The “No-Fly Zone” remains in place by the FAA.

5. The bayou continues to remain closed to mariners from the Hwy. 182 bridge in Raceland to the Lockport Bridge. This closure is being enforced by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department as well as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

6. All media inquiries should be directed to blmediarelations@gmail.com

7. The Unified Command, consisting of federal, state, local, and company officials, will issue additional information as warranted.

The Lafourche Parish Government Facebook page remains the official source for information about this incident.