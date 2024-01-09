Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day– be sure to show your gratitude for these local heroes!

City of Thibodaux – Upcoming Road Closures: Intersection of Hickory St. and Apricot St.; Intersection of Hickory St. and Parish Rd.January 9, 2024
January 9th is nationally recognized as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day– and community members can celebrate by expressing gratitude to their local police departments for their daily sacrifices and bravery!
“Louisiana State Police would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their hard work and dedication in serving their communities and to those officers who came before us and paved the way with their steadfast service,” reads an official post from the Louisiana State Police in honor of the day. “Law enforcement officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. They help ensure that people can go about their daily lives with peace of mind, knowing that someone is actively working to ensure their safety.”
Officers regularly sacrifice their holidays, birthdays, and significant times with loved ones to ensure the safety of the citizens of Louisiana and across our country. Please take the time to show your appreciation to the law enforcement officers you cross paths with today and every day!
For more information, please visit the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.