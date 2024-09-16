Today is National Voter Registration Day– here is how to prepare for the 2024 Presidential Election

As the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election approaches, Terrebonne Parish is honoring National Voter Registration Day by encouraging citizens to make sure they are eligible to cast their votes this November.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy. Since its kickoff in September of 2012, the holiday and its team of thousands of partners have worked to get over 5 million Americans registered to vote in time for their next trip to the ballot box.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities during a single 24 hour democracy blitz to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise. Learn more about the holiday here.

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters is encouraging local citizens to update their voter registration now. Louisiana residents can do so by clicking here.