Tornado Watch in effect until 9 p.m.

The National Weather ServiceStorm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. This watch is effective this until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Primary threats include:

A few tornadoes, and a couple intense tornadoes likely

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

Thunderstorms currently over western Louisiana will move eastward through the afternoon, affecting the watch area. Locally damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 20 miles north northwest of McComb MS to 45 miles south of Houma LA.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.