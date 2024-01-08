Tornado Watch issued for our area until 9PM CST

Cajun Enterprises celebrates 35th year in business this Mardi Gras Season
January 8, 2024
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 9 PM CST. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will also be a concern through the overnight hours tonight! Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Mary Ditch
January 8, 2024

Lafourche Parish Government to open shelter tonight in face of impending weather

