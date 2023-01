The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch, in effect until 1am CST Wednesday for the following 22 parishes in Southeast Louisiana:

ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, PLAQUEMINES, POINTE COUPEE, ST. BERNARD, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, AND WEST FELICIANA.