According to the North Lafourche Levee District, Lockport resident Tory Hebert was sworn in as the newest member of the NLLD Board of Commissioners by NLLD Attorney Pat Amadee during the monthly board meeting March 15.

NLLD President Cory Kief congratulated Hebert and welcomed him to the Board. Hebert works as the Technical Assistant for Lafourche Parish Water District #1.

The North Lafourche Conservation, Levee, and Drainage District (known as NLLD) was formed in 1992 to provide drainage and flood protection services for the northern portion of Lafourche Parish, including the entire parish north of the Intracoastal Canal. The District includes over 250 miles of levees and drainage canals, and over 40 pump stations.