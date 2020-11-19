Total cases rises by over 2,000 for third day in a row

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 211,966. That’s 2,073 more cases since yesterday. 202,743 are confirmed; 9,223 are probable.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,199 deaths. 5,951 are confirmed; 248 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,399 cases. There are 4,156 confirmed and 243 probable. This is 27 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. This is the same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,238 cases. There are 4,106 confirmed and 132 probable. This is 15 more cases than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. This is the same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737.

Statewide, there are 929 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 88 are on ventilators. That’s 43 more patients than yesterday, and 5 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,184,631, which is 27,961 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,0102,404 molecular tests and 82,227 antigen tests. There have been a total of 59,629 tests in Lafourche (57,587 molecular and 2,042 antigen) and 57,394 tests in Terrebonne (56,205 molecular and 1,189 antigen). That’s 571 more tests in Lafourche and 434 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.