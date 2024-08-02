Total volume of recovered liquids from Bayou Lafourche to date is 62,664 gallons; recovery will continue into a second week

Key Information for Today

• The following assets have been deployed as of 9:00 a.m. CDT this morning in and near Bayou Lafourche:

141 workers on location

28 total vessels including 3 Marco skimmers, 2 barge boats, 12 response vessels, and 6 jon boats

4 vacuum trucks

8 Drum skimmer packages

11 Wash pump packages

13,800’ feet of boom deployed

• No new first aid reports since last update. Heat safety continues to be a point of emphasis for workers considering the heat advisory in effect for the response area.

• Air monitoring continues throughout the affected area, with additional proactive monitoring still in place near Central Lafourche High School. All monitoring data continue to report below actionable levels.

• Total volume of recovered liquids (oil & water) from Bayou Lafourche to date is 1,492 barrels (62,664 gallons). It is important to note that this volume represents both crude oil and water from the bayou, therefore it is greater than the amount of crude oil reported spilled by the Unified Command.

For additional details on volumes of recovered liquids and community air monitoring data, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) StoryMap site at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/…/5be668be1cdb4d7696fc8e7a…