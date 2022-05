Chick-Fil-A Thibodaux invites you to come out and “Touch a Truck” this afternoon, May 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family friendly event will offer children an up-close look at the big trucks from the community. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet community heroes.

The event is free and open to the public. Chick-Fil-A Thibodaux is located at 316 N. Canal Blvd.