Effective Monday, February 7th 2022, the Toussant-Foret Bridge located at 6000 Bayouside Dr. will be closed to vehicle and marine traffic, for bridge repairs until February 10, 2022. All vehicle traffic will detour to the Chauvin Bridge located at 5700 Bayouside Dr.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to call 985-873-6734.