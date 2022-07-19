TPAS announce Dog’s Day Out program

Monday was National Get Your Dog Out of the House Day, and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter put a spin on it, and is inviting the community to participate in its ongoing Dog’s Day Out program! The program was created to promote socialization amongst sheltered dogs through field trips.

Dog lover’s can pick up a pup for a fun filled day of hiking, napping, car rides, selfies, and socializing for the day. “This is a win-win for the dogs and for community members who want to help, but may not be able to commit to long-term fostering,” reads a statement from TPAS.

TPAS said the program is designed to target specific dogs, generally larger breeds and long-term residents who would benefit from extra enrichment out of their kennel. Those interested in going on a one-day adventure with a furry companion can contact Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709 or email animalshelter@tpcg.org.