TPAS offering “Lucky Dog” reduced adoption rate

Our dog adoption floor is full; therefore, we are offering a special “Lucky Dog” reduced adoption fee for all dogs!
The shelter will offer reduced adoptions for $17.00 for dogs beginning Tuesday, March 7 and ending Friday, March 17.
Adoption hours during the week are Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Adoption hours on Saturdays are from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The shelter will not be open for intake on Saturdays. It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more dogs can find homes.
Pictures of some of the adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page and Petfinder.com.
Adopted dogs are provided with the following:
- health exam
- vaccinations
- dewormer
- appropriate testing
- microchip (including registration)
- spay/neuter
- 1 mo. supply of flea prevention
- 1 mo. supply of heartworm prevention
- Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food