TPAS Partners with Adoption Campaign to Help Pups Find their Forever Home

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce its partnership with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign sponsored by NBC Universal. The purpose of the partnership is to help shelter cats and dogs find their forever homes. Beginning today, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 31, TPAS will offer reduced adoptions at the low cost of $25 for dogs and $5 for cats.

 

 

TPAS said it is hopeful that lowering the cost of adoption will encourage the community to adopt a pet: “It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more dogs and cats can find homes.”

 

 

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.



 

 

Those interested in adding a furry companion to the family can stop the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

 

For more information, visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter here.

