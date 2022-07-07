TPAS receives $30k grant from Petco Love!

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter received a $30,000 grant from Petco Love, a non-profit organization with a mission to create a better world for animals and the people who love and need them. Since 1999, Petco Love has invested $300 million in lifesaving animal welfare work across the country. TPAS will use the funds to support their low-cost spay and neuter program, Operation: Reduce Population. TPAS created the program to reduce the number of unwanted animals in the community.

The shelter said having your pet spayed or neutered reduces aggressive behavior and helps contribute to the overpopulation problem in Terrebonne Parish. “Thank you Petco Love and Petco for supporting our lifesaving work!” reads a statement from TPAS.

Pet parents can schedule an appointment to have their furry companion spayed or neutered by contacting the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at 985-873-6709. For more information on Operation: Reduce Population, visit TPAS website.