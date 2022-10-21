TPAS Seeking Volunteers for Howl-O-Ween Parade

Houma Pumpkin Patch returns with fun for everyone!
October 21, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers to participate in the 3rd annual Howl-O-Ween parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation. The event will take place in downtown Houma on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, featuring various pet-related activities and vendors for both pet parents and their furry friends.

 

The parade and festival is a fundraising effort for the Kiwanis Club of Houma, an organization of service. All supplies will be provided by the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Those interested in volunteering can contact TPAS volunteer coordinator at (985) 873-6709 or email animalshelter@tpcg.com

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

October 21, 2022

Medicare Open Enrollment October 15-December 7

Read more