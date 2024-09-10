TPAS seeks temporary foster homes for dogs as Hurricane Francine approaches

With Hurricane Francine approaching, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking emergency temporary foster families for homeless dogs.

”We are packed and full of pups that are eager to spend time in your loving home during the hurricane,” reads a post from TPAS. “Ready to led a hand and help a furry friend weather the storm?”

If you are interested, please call the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter ASAP at (985) 873-6709.