TPC commends St. Vincent de Paul on their 60th anniversary

At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council officially commended the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for their 60th anniversary and its continuing contributions toward promoting charity and community in Houma-Terrebonne.

The commendation was read by Councilman Daniel Babin: “Whereas, for 60 years, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store has been in operation serving the needy and providing for the community; and whereas, in September 1963, the Thrift Store was first opened under the Archdiocese of New Orleans as a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul with the mission to love and serve the poor with simplicity and humility; and whereas, the Thrift Store is a nonprofit organization which has operated by individual donations and the sales of donated items and through the dedication and untiring efforts of many volunteers over the years; and whereas, the Thrift Store strives to assist those in need or suffering from natural disasters, homelessness, or unemployment by working closely with many other service groups such as Catholic Charities USA, the American Red Cross, and the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Houma be commended for its 60th anniversary and for its continuing contributions toward promoting charity and community in Houma-Terrebonne.”

The commendation was accepted by Debbie Mitchell, co-manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. “We want to thank you all for our invitation and commendation tonight,” said Mitchell. “We try our best to do what we can for the parish to help the needy, the homeless, and local victims. Thank you all, we appreciate the opportunity.”

