TPC pass resolution to join litigation against FEMA

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council unanimously voted to sign a resolution in support of joining Attorney General Jeff Landry and neighboring parishes in litigation against FEMA. Read Chairwoman Jessica Domangue’s statement below:

Via Chairwoman Domangue’s official Facebook: “Tonight, with unanimous support by the council, Parish President Gordon E. Dove and I signed a resolution in support of joining Attorney General Jeff Landry and our neighboring parishes in litigation against FEMA to challenge its Risk Rating 2.0 of the National Flood Insurance Program. Its implementation will cause flood insurance for thousands of Terrebonne Parish residents to be unobtainable. Regardless of your political views, we should all be troubled by this blatant lack of transparency by this Federal bureaucracy, as they refuse to release the underlying methodology to taxpayers on how the new rates are even calculated. FEMA makes a literal mockery of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on flood control infrastructure by our state and local governments, by simply ‘pretending’ that our Morganza-to-the-Gulf flood control system doesn’t exist. We have joined this venture to help keep housing accessible to residents in Terrebonne Parish, while keeping the integrity of our community that we all hold so valuable.”

Read the full resolution, describing the issue in-depth, here.