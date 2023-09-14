TPC proclaims Constitution Week and National POW/MIA Recognition Day dates this September

In their regular council meeting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council issued two proclamations which honored local veterans and constitutional organizations. Read the proclamations below.

Proclaiming the week of September 17-23, 2023, as “Constitution Week” in Houma-Terrebonne: As read by Councilman Steve Trosclair: “Whereas, September 17, 2023, marks the 236th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America, with September 17th being the date in 1787 that the Founding Fathers, the Framers of our Constitution, completed their work at the Constitutional Convention; and whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion; and whereas, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week in this great country; and whereas, it is hereby requested that our Stars and Stripes, the flag of our Nation, be flown in the downtown area of the City of Houma during this week to help celebrate this magnificent occasion. Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, in conjunction with the Bayou Lafourche Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, hereby proclaims the week of September 17 through 23, 2023 as “Constitution Week” in Houma-Terrebonne, and that citizens be encouraged to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.” The proclamation was accepted by Mary Guidry.

Proclaiming September 15, 2023 as "National POW/MIA Recognition Day" in Terrebonne Parish: As read by Councilman Brien Pledger: "Whereas, National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter and is commemorated annual on the third Friday of September as an opportunity to honor and recognize our brave service members who are classified as Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA); and whereas, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is a day to acknowledge families, friends, and veterans who are awaiting recovery and identification of missing and unaccounted for service members from our Nation's past wars and conflicts; and whereas, acknowledged in 2019, World War II pilot Newt Heisley designed the POW/MIA flag, made black and white to symbolize sorrow, anxiety, and hope; and whereas, the POW/MIA flag will be flown daily, in all places in the United States flag is flown, including the Terrebonne parish Courthouse, the Terrebonne Parish Government Tower, the Sheriff's Office, and the Houma Police Department; and whereas, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is a time where Terrebonne Parish residents can stand with POW/MIA's and their families and support those who serve our nation in defense of the values we hold dear; and whereas, National POW/MIA Recognition Day in Terrebonne Parish is an opportunity to honor service members who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing; and whereas, National POW/MIA Recognition Dat and other military events help bridge the community and the military to build trust and support. Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the say of September 15, 2023, be hereby proclaimed as "National POW/MIA Recognition Day." The proclamation was accepted by Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Murdock Gilmore on behalf of the veterans in Terrebonne Parish.