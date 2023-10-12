TPC proclaims October 2023 “Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month”

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed that October 2023 will be “Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month,” encouraging citizens to visit the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and its Basin to become familiar with this true national treasure.

The official proclamation reads as follows: “Whereas, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, created by Public Law No. 109-338, Subsection B, is one of 49 nationally distinctive heritage areas designated by the United States Congress; and whereas, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area contains the Atchafalaya Basin, the largest river swamp in America, and is promoted as “America’s Foreign Country;” and, whereas, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area encompasses 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, reflecting the unique culture and history evolving from life in and around the Atchafalaya Basin, making it, therefore, one of the most unique Heritage Areas in the United States;

“And whereas, the Atchafalaya Basin is considered the most productive swamp in the world and contributes substantially to the economy of Louisiana; and whereas, the Atchafalaya Basin and the parishes within the Heritage Area house important wetlands that serve as buffers during storm surges;

“And whereas, the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area offers exceptional opportunities for education, recreation, and tourism so important to the economies of the State and to Heritage Area parishes, and whereas, the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, and the Commissioners of the Atchafalaya National Heritage area encourage and promote recreational, educational, and visitor activities during the month of October to raise awareness of the valuable resources, unique culture and recreational opportunities located within the Heritage Area; and whereas, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has duly proclaimed October 2023 as Atchafalaya Month in the State of Louisiana.

“Now, therefore be it resolved that the Terrebonne Parish Council on behalf of Terrebonne Parish Government hereby joins with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, and the Atchafalaya Trace Commission in designating the month of October 2023 as “Atchafalaya National Heritage Month,” to encourage the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take time during the month to visit points of interest in the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and its Basin, and to become more familiar with this true national treasure.”

For more information about the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, please visit their official website.