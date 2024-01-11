TPC recognizes retiring employee for 40 years of service to the Terrebonne Parish Community

In the first regular council meeting with the recently elected officials, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government commended Mr. Edward Lawson for his service through hard-work and dedication to TPCG for the past 40 years.

The proclamation, as read by Parish President Jason Bergeron: “Whereas, Edward Lawson began his service to Terrebonne Parish as a firefighter in February of of 1983 until January of 1987; and whereas, he was then hired on as a Temporary Interviewer with Job Training Partnership Act Program (JTPA); and whereas, he then transferred to Louisiana Job Employment Training Program (LaJET) and served as Assistant Coordinator, Employee and Training Manager and finally as Coordinator; and whereas, Edward was promoted to the Customer Service Manager on January 23, 1991, and has held that title until his retirement;

“And whereas, Edward has served Terrebonne Parish through hard-work and dedication for the past 40 years; and whereas, January 19, 2024 will mark the last day of his employment and the beginning of this well-deserved and hard-earned retirement; and whereas, Edward will be missed by his fellow friends and co-workers throughout the government; and whereas, although Edward’s retirement will leave behind a void, we wish him the best with the adventures and opportunities that lay ahead; and whereas, we hope that his retirement will give him the much-needed time to enjoy with his family and friends;

“And whereas, the Parish President, along with all of those with whom he has served long and well, wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Edward for his dedication to the Parish of Terrebonne throughout the past 40 years. Now, therefore be it proclaimed by Parish President Jason W. Bergeron and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government that the extraordinary service of Edward Lawson to the people of the Houma-Terrebonne community is hereby publicly acknowledged, and that he is extended the sincerest best wishes for his future.”

Councilman Brien Pledger shared more of Lawson’s achievements, saying, “In your humbleness, I would like to share some other achievements of yours. Former licensed bail bondsman, bounty hunter, recovery agent, current commissioned deputy sheriff working in both corrections and with the Transitional Work Release Program, currently serving on the Bayou Cane Fire District Board, an active member of the Terrebonne Marine Corps League and the American Public Power Association. Mr. Lawson has also served on various boards including the Nicholls State University Fundraising Committee, LGCMC Committee, official with LHSAA, mentor with LA Youth Challenge Program, TARC Board of Directors, Manning Passing Academy Director, and Leadership Terrebonne Alumni.” Several other council members and TPCG employees went on to thank Lawson for his service.

“I just want to thank everyone for this recognition,” said Lawson. “This journey that I’ve been on couldn’t have been done as successfully without my supportive wife. She is my rock, and the person who keeps me grounded on those days that were tough. Thank you all so very much.”

Watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting from Wednesday, January 10, 2024 here.