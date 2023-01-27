TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity

Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council have approved a portion of The American Rescue Plan funds to provide grants to nonprofits with finical hardships due to the pandemic.
Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic? TPCG has grants available for local nonprofit 501(c) (3) organizations who have struggled with:
Organizations who are eligible meet the following requirements:
The following must be submitted with the application:
Applications are due February 28, 2023. A committee will review all applications, and grant awards and funding will be completed by March 31, 2023. To determine if your organization qualifies, and to complete an application, visit tpcg.org/covidgrant.