TPCG announced power has been restored to Terrebonne General Health System’s grid

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron details plan to restore power by SundaySeptember 12, 2024
Walmart to provide free meals in Houma tomorrowSeptember 12, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced that power has been restored to Terrebonne General Health System’s grid. They are expected to be fully operational by 7 a.m. tomorrow.
A statement from the parish reads, “Crews are continuing to work hard to restore power to TPCG customers.”
According to TPCG, the following streets have been restored: