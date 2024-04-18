TPCG announces Bayou Revival Campaign, pledges to clean up our local waterways

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, under the leadership of Parish President Jason Bergeron, is pleased to announce their new Bayou Revival Campaign.

The Campaign, which is already underway in Bayou Terrebonne, aims to remove litter, natural debris, and other waste from our local waterways. Administration, with the help of Public Works and Solid Waste, will use the Bayou Revival Campaign to clean up all five bayous in Terrebonne Parish.

“The bayous are the heart and soul of life in Terrebonne Parish– not only culturally, but also for recreation, drainage, and more,” explained Noah Lirette, Chief Administrative Officer for TPCG. “It’s about time we cleaned them up.”

“Working together on a common goal improves neighborhoods, communities, and the Parish as a whole,” said Parish President Bergeron in the project’s promotional video. “You can do your part for our Bayou Revival Campaign by volunteering for local clean-up events, disposing of trash properly, and encouraging your friends and family to take pride in our Parish.”

To watch the full video explaining the Bayou Revival Campaign, please click here. For questions or more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government website.