The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Brady Bridge located at 2002 Brady Road will be closed for repairs from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

During this time, only emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass. Be sure to expect delays and adjust routes as necessary during repairs.

For more information, please call (985) 873-6734.