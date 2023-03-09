TPCG announces Bridge Closures around the parish

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Roads and Bridges has announced the upcoming closures of several bridges around the parish for brief periods of time.

The Dulac Pontoon Bridge (300 Falgout Canal Road) is closed effective immediately until Friday, March 10.

The Moffet Road Bridge (near the Air Base) will be closed from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 to 7 a.m. on Wednesday March 15.

The Church Street Bridge (Downtown Houma) will be closed from 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 to 8 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

If you have any questions, call the Roads and Bridges Department at (985) 873-6734.