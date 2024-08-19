TPCG announces closure of Government Tower Parking Garage drive thru for Utility Customers

August 19, 2024
Attention TPCG Utility Customers:
The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that effective immediately, the drive thru on the first floor of the Government Tower Parking Garage will be closed and not accepting payments. 
Customers can still make utility payments by using one of these services:
  • Online: Register at myTPCG.org
  • Bank Draft: Set up online through myTPCG.org
  • Phone: Call IVR (844-331-8341) to pay with debit or credit card
  • Mail: PO Box 6097, Houma, LA. 70361
  • In Person: Regions Bank, South Louisiana Bank, or Synergy Bank
All other services will be accepted on the 4th floor of Government Tower. For more information, please call (985) 868-5050 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook or their website.
