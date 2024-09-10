TPCG announces early road gate closures, Zone 1 residents must be evacuated by 6:00 PM

Tropical Storm Francine continues towards Louisiana’s coast, aiming for Wednesday landfallSeptember 10, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Council rescheduled to meet this evening due to stormSeptember 10, 2024
Terrebonne Levee and Conservation have recently announced they are pushing up the closure of road gates at Hwy 56 and Hwy 655.
As a result, residents in Zone 1 must be evacuated by 6:00 PM tonight, September 10, 2024. The shelter (located at the Municipal Auditorium) will open at 6:00 PM tonight, September 10, 2024.
Not sure which zone your house is in? Find out here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.