TPCG announces early road gate closures, Zone 1 residents must be evacuated by 6:00 PM

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation have recently announced they are pushing up the closure of road gates at Hwy 56 and Hwy 655.

As a result, residents in Zone 1 must be evacuated by 6:00 PM tonight, September 10, 2024. The shelter (located at the Municipal Auditorium) will open at 6:00 PM tonight, September 10, 2024.

Not sure which zone your house is in? Find out here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.