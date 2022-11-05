Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has recognized the need for additional debris pickup for residents of Terrebonne Parish and has requested that the Terrebonne Parish Emergency Debris Contractor make a final pass to collect residential debris from Hurricane Ida. This last pass is scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving, November 28 through December 3, 2022.

Debris must be placed on Parish or state rights-of-way. Mr. Dove encourages all residents to use the next few weeks to place their residential Hurricane Ida debris at their curbside. Call the Solid Waste department at 985-873-6739 or visit tpcg.org/debrispickup to request Solid Waste Services.

The contractor will not arrive in Terrebonne Parish to begin pickup services until the week of November 28, 2022. Residents must contact the Solid Waste Department to schedule debris pickup.

Keep the following in mind as you sort your debris for pick-up:

Be sure to seal or secure the doors of large appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, and dishwashers.

Place debris away from trees, poles, or structures including fire hydrants and meters.

Debris should not block the roadway.

For the latest information, monitor the Terrebonne Parish social media accounts or visit tpcg.org.