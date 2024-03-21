TPCG announces month-long bridge closure

Originally posted by TPCG via Facebook – Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Department of Roads and Bridges has announced that the Chauvin Bridge, located at 5700 Bayouside Drive, will be closed to vehicle traffic from March 20-April 20, 2024.

Vehicle traffic can detour 1.5 miles south at the Foret Brudge (600 Bayouside Drive). The bridge will remain open for marine traffic.

Please call the Department of Roads and Bridges at (985) 873-6734 with any questions.