TPCG announces new Hurricane Francine Hotline

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced a new Hurricane Francine Hotline for residents to utilize as repairs begin.
If you need to report structural damage caused by Hurricane Francine, please call (985) 217-9996 from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.