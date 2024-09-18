TPCG announces new Hurricane Francine Hotline

September 18, 2024
September 19, 2024
September 18, 2024
September 19, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced a new Hurricane Francine Hotline for residents to utilize as repairs begin.


 

If you need to report structural damage caused by Hurricane Francine, please call (985) 217-9996 from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

