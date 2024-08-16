TPCG announces planned power outage this weekend

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced there will be a planned power outage from 7:00 AM- 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

This outage will affect Enterprise Drive between Main Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. See the attached map below for details.

If you have further questions, please call (985) 873-6750 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page for the most recent updates.