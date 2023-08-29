TPCG announces road and bridge closures

Colonel Football set for Thursday night opener against No. 10 Sacramento StateAugust 29, 2023
The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center unveils “Lis Nouveau” sculpture, commemorating the 2nd anniversary of Hurricane IdaAugust 29, 2023
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced two upcoming closures. Details on the two closures are as follows:
Road Closure Notice: Southdown Mandalay Road between Waterproof Bridge and South Hollywood Extension will be closed to vehicle traffic from Wednesday, August 30, 2023, until Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
Bridge Closure Notice:The Dulac Pontoon Bridge (located at 300 Falgout Canal Rd.) will be closed for bridge repairs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to Thursday, September 7, 2023. The bridge will be open for marine traffic only during this time.
If you have any questions please call (985) 873-6734.