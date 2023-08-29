TPCG announces road and bridge closures

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced two upcoming closures. Details on the two closures are as follows:

Road Closure Notice: Southdown Mandalay Road between Waterproof Bridge and South Hollywood Extension will be closed to vehicle traffic from Wednesday, August 30, 2023, until Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Bridge Closure Notice:The Dulac Pontoon Bridge (located at 300 Falgout Canal Rd.) will be closed for bridge repairs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to Thursday, September 7, 2023. The bridge will be open for marine traffic only during this time.

If you have any questions please call (985) 873-6734.