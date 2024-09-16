TPCG announces storm-related debris pickup to begin Wednesday

September 16, 2024
September 16, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that storm-related debris pickup will begin on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.


 

Residential dump sites and transfer stations have resumed normal hours as of today, Monday, September 16, 2024.

 

As a reminder, please check the attached FEMA graphic for guidelines on sorting your debris. For questions or more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government via Facebook.

 



