TPCG announces Utility Assistance Program Dates for July

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Department of Housing & Human Services is offering utility assistance to qualifying low-income families on the following days, at the following times and locations:

Monday, July 8, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Ward 7, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin

from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anchor Foursquare Church (old Grand Caillou Elementary), 6741 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac

from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The following documentation is required:

Social Security Cards – Paper card issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. No plastic cards.

– Paper card issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. No plastic cards. Valid LA Driver’s License or ID – For everyone 18+ in the household. Expired IDs, licenses, or handicapped IDs are not accepted.

– For everyone 18+ in the household. Expired IDs, licenses, or handicapped IDs are not accepted. Proof of All Income – Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. Examples: Last four check stubs, 2024 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, unemployment printout detailing last 30 days of payments. For self-employed, 2023 income tax returns.

– Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. Examples: Last four check stubs, 2024 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, unemployment printout detailing last 30 days of payments. For self-employed, 2023 income tax returns. Utility Bills – Electric and gas bill within the last 30 days. Current bill cannot have a credit. Bill must have name and service location (not a P.O. box).

Electric and gas bill within the last 30 days. Current bill cannot have a credit. Bill must have name and service location (not a P.O. box). Proof of Residency – Current bill in your name (other than electric/gas) if your ID or license does not have your current address.

Current bill in your name (other than electric/gas) if your ID or license does not have your current address. Other – If there is no household income, H&HS will provide paperwork that must be filled out by everyone 18+ in the house. This paperwork must be returned within 10 days. If applying for someone else, must have signed, dated letter from application that includes their phone number. You must provide DOBs, race, sex, highest education level, and relation to head of household for everyone in the house.

Federal Poverty Monthly Income Guidelines (by family size):

1 member – $2,260

2 members – $2,956

3 members – $3,651

4 members – $4,347

5 members – $5,042

6 members – $5,738

7 members – $5,868

8 members – $5,998

9 members – $6,129

10 members – $6,259

For more information on qualifications and required documentation, go to tpcg.org/utilityassistance.