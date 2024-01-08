TPCG Athletic Department announces cancelation of all activities due to inclement weather

James P. Crochet, Sr.January 8, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Athletic Department has announced the cancelation of all activities on Monday January 8, 2024 due to the threat of inclement weather.
All athletic youth basketball games and practices will be cancelled and all gyms will be closed. This closure also includes parish-wide open gym play time Monday evening. The safety of employees, coaches, parents, and athletes are of the utmost importance.
Due to the forecasted weather and out of an abundance of caution for travel and safety, there will be no parish sponsored athletic activities. Parish schools have also cancelled all after school activities, including activities held at TPCG athletic venues.
“We hope this allows everyone to get home safely before the weather system arrives and be able to remain home safely throughout the weather event,” reads a post from the TPCG’s Athletic Department on Facebook. “Stay dry, be safe, and thank you for supporting Terrebonne Parish Athletic Programming!”