TPCG: First floor of Government Towers to open to public with COVID safety measures in place

Effective Monday, March 15, 2021, Parish President Gordon E. Dove will open only the first floor of the Robert J. “Bobby” Bergeron Government Towers to the public, however face masks, 6′ minimum social distancing and use of hand sanitizers as per Governor Edwards’ mandate will still be required while in the building. This will give the public the option of continuing to use the Gabasse Street Customer Service Drive Thru feature or using the first floor

Customer Service teller stations to pay the following:

TPCG Utility Bills – gas/electricity

TPCG Employee Retirement Insurance

Solid Waste Disposal Fees

New Gas Service Line Installation Fees

Culvert Payments

Picking up of TPR Registration Forms for all TPR Sports

The following Customer Service transactions should be handled in person at the Customer Service Utility Billing teller stations on the first floor of Government Towers because they involve more personal attention and time:

All new Utility Billing Service Requests for electricity/gas (valid picture ID required)

Service Transfers (valid picture ID required)

Liquor License Applications/Renewals Electricians/Plumbers/Plumbing Contractors/Mechanical Contractors Registrations & Renewals

Solicitation Application Permits

Delinquent Service Disconnect fees

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Department will now have their own teller station on the first floor to hand out Coaches’ badges and sports registration forms, accept return of all filled out forms and copies of birth certificates needed and accept payments for all sports entry fees.

TPCG Permits will have their clerks return to full service for walk up permit forms and payments in the lobby. On-line permits are still available and encouraged; please visit www.mypermitnow.org.

Anyone needing the services of the Veterans Affairs office should call 985-857-3626 for an appointment.

President Dove went on to state “Now that the COVID 19 pandemic is beginning to level out, I want to make sure that my staff does everything possible to make all business transactions with the citizens of our great Parish as easy and convenient as possible.”

All persons wishing to do business with the Assessor’s office, Sales Tax office, or Louisiana Workmen’s Compensation office should call ahead of time and a representative from the office you are wishing to visit, will send someone down to either help you with whatever issue you may have or escort you to their office to conduct your business and then, escort you down to the first floor at the completion of your business.