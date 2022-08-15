TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16.

TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:

Social Security cards issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. Paper cards only, no plastic cards.

A valid LA driver’s license or i.d. for everyone in the household 18 years of age and older. Expired i.d.s will not be accepted.

Proof of income must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. For example, the last four check stubs, 2022 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, and unemployment printout detailing the last 30 days of payments. For self-employed, 2022 income tax returns can be used if filed within three months of application.

Utility bills must be provided. This can be electric, gas, or water bill within the last 20 days. It cannot be disconnected or delinquent and the current bill cannot have a credit. The bill must have a name and service location, not a P.O. box).

Proof of residency is required and can be a current bill in your name, other than the electric, gas, or water. this is required if your i.d. does not have your current address.

If there is no household income, H&HA will provide paperwork that must be filled out by everyone 18 years and older in the household. The paperwork must be returned within 10 days. If applying for someone else, you must have a signed and dated letter from the applicant that includes their phone number. You must also provide date of births, race, sex, highest education level, and relation to the head of household for everyone in the house.

Eligibility is based on the Federal Poverty Monthly Income Guidelines by family size:

1 – $2,126

2 – $2,780

3 – $3, 435

4 – $4,089

5 – $4,743

6 – $5,397

7 – $5,520

8 – $5,643

9 – $5,765

10 – $5,888

For questions or more information, call (985) 219-2909.