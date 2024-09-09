TPCG has issued an emergency declaration

September 9, 2024
September 9, 2024
September 9, 2024
September 9, 2024

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine, Terrebonne Parish Consolidate Government  has issued an emergency declaration.

This declaration will ensure that the parish has proper access to a number of resources that may be needed in order to respond effectively to Hurricane Francine.

