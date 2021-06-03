TPCG Head Start program now accepting applications for upcoming school year

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Head Start is a federally funded comprehensive preschool program for children ages 3 to 5 from low-income families. Children who are three or four years of age by September 30, 2021 are eligible for enrollment.

Applications can be picked up at the Housing and Human Services Department at 809 Barrow Street in Houma. An application can also be downloaded from the www.tpcg.org website.

Click on the Government tab at the top of the webpage, look for the Housing and Human Services Department, scroll down and click on the link for the Head Start Program. You will see the option to download an application.

Information on required documents is listed on the first page of the application. More information on where you can send your completed application is also listed on the first page of the application.