TPCG honors participants and medalists of the 2024 Special Olympics Summer Games

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council recognized and honored local participants of the 2024 Louisiana Special Olympics Summer Games.

The Louisiana/Terrebonne Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The goal of the Special Olympics is to give these community members “continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families.”

Sports available include basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, horseshoes, powerlifting, softball, swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

This past May, 25 local athletes came together to participate in the 2024 Special Olympics Summer Games. The athletes brought home 23 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals. All gold medal winners qualify for the USA Special Olympics, which will be held in Minnesota in 2026.

“With all that being said, I’m very proud of all these athletes. They work very, very hard for this,” said Jella Breaux, LTP Coordinator for the Terrebonne Special Olympics.

“I just want to commend everyone who works hard to put this together. I think it’s a great opportunity to bring awareness of Special Olympics to Terrebonne Parish,” said Parish President Bergeron. “I’m very proud of everyone involved, and want to give them a round of applause.”

The following Special Olympians were recognized at the meeting:

Abel Olivier

Elena Celiston

Alexis Dufrene

Amethyst Francis

Angelique Boudreaux (Female Athlete of the Year)

Angie Naquin

Annie Cortez

Bobby Pontiff

Carolyn Nicholas

Chanieka Smith

Charmer Olivier

Chris Naquin

Cullen Foret

Edward Russell

Henry Song

Herman McElroy

Justin Bonvillain

Clay Bergeron

Lauren Cambre

Marshall Olivier

Peter Authement

Philip Bourgeois

Raymond Salido

Sophia Roberts

Trevor Este

For more information about the Louisiana Special Olympics, please visit their website. To watch the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting in full, please click here.