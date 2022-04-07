TPCG in search of Hurricane Ida damage photos

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is collecting photos of damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

TPOHSEP is asking the public to email photos to idaphotos@tpcg.org. Any photos submitted to the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is a public record and may be released to the public in accordance with federal, state and local public record request requirements.

The email address, idaphotos@tpcg.org, is limited to 10MB per email. If you have several photos to submit, you may have to send several emails.

If you wish to put an address or location of where the damages occurred, you can place that information or any other pertinent information in the email with the photos.

The photos will be utilized to document Hurricane Ida damages across Terrebonne Parish. If you have any questions or inquiries regarding Hurricane Ida, please call at 985-873-6357.