TPCG issues a voluntary evacuation for Zone 2

September 10, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has issued a voluntary evacuation order for some residents living in Zone 2.


This voluntary evacuation order only pertains to residents living to the south of Falgout Canal in Dularge.

To find out what zone you are in, click this link: https://tpcg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html…

