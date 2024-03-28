TPCG issues series of proclamation in support of victims of Crime, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council issued a series of proclamations in support of awareness for several community issues, including child abuse prevention, sexual assault awareness, victims rights, and second chance awareness.

The proclamations were read as follows:

Proclaiming the Month of April as Second Chance Awareness Month: “Whereas, the journey of reintegration for individuals exiting the criminal justice system is fraught with challenges, and the parish of Terrebonne is committed to their successful rehabilitation and productive reentry into society; and whereas, initiatives such as the 3rd Annual Second Chance Sight, Write, and Plan campaign, which collects educational supplies, the Housing Lunch and Learn Worth the Rate event, which offers crucial housing resources, are vital for providing stability and support; and whereas, the Second Chance Employer Summit and the Career and Resources Fair in Houma and Thibodaux actively promote employment opportunities, while the Expungement Clinic offers legal assistance to those eligible, helping to remove barriers to reintegration; and whereas, these collective efforts embody the Parish of Terrebonne’s dedication to reducing recidivism, enhancing public safety, and fostering a culture that values redemption, offering a comprehensive support system for individuals seeking a second chance. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2024 be proclaimed as Second Chance Awareness Month, and that all citizens, businesses, and community organizations be urged to support and participate in these initiatives, contributing to a more inclusive, supportive, and hopeful society.”

Proclaiming the Month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month: “Whereas, Louisiana is home to over 1 million children living in families that deserve support from the diverse communities in which they live; and whereas, the children of Louisiana deserve to live and grow in healthy, nurturing environments, free from threats of violence and harm; and whereas, child abuse and neglect often occurs when people find themselves in stressful situations, without community resources, and don’t know how to cope; and whereas, the majority of child abuse cases stem from situations and conditions that are preventable in an engaged and supportive community; and whereas, child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure each family has the support they deserve to raise their children in a healthy environment; and whereas, all Louisiana residents, businesses, schools, faith-based and community organizations have a role to play in supporting families in raising children in safe, nurturing environments; and whereas, during the month of April, public and private sector agencies, child care professionals, child advocates and residents will be promoting community involvement to reduce parental isolation and conducting awareness efforts that educate parents and help prevent abuse before it even starts. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2024 be proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and urge all residents to engage in activities whose purpose is to strengthen families and communities to provide the optimal environment for children to grow healthy and thrive.”

Proclaiming the Month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month: “Whereas, every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child; and whereas, 9 out of every 10 victims of rape are female; and whereas, 94% of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the two weeks following and 30% of women report symptoms of PTSD 9 months after the rape; and whereas, 33% of women who are raped contemplate suicide and 13% of women who are raped attempt suicide; and whereas, out of every 100 rapes, 40 are reported, 10 lead to an arrest, 8 are prosecuted, and 4 lead to conviction, 3 rapists will spend a day in prison and 97 rapists will walk away free; and whereas, in the year 2022, The Haven answered 165 hotline sexual violence crisis calls and served 73 primary survivors of sexual violence with 184 individual therapy sessions, 73 group therapy sessions, and 69 survivors receiving medical advocacy; and whereas, victims should have support to find the compassion, comfort, and healing they need, and sexual perpetrators should be punished to the full extent of the law, while important partnerships have been formed among criminal justice agencies, allied professionals, and victim services to assist victims of sexual violence and their families; and whereas, it is important to recognize the compassion and dedication of individuals who provide services to victims of sexual violence and work to increase public awareness of sexual violence and its prevalence, and to eliminate it through prevention and education; and whereas, our Parish has a moral obligation to work on the prevention of sexual assaults and the severe trauma it causes those affected. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2024 be proclaimed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”

Proclaiming the Week of April 21, 2024 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week: “Whereas, Americans are the victims of 20 million crimes each year, affecting individuals and communities; and whereas, years investment in crime victims’ rights and services have developed a system of victim responses that can help victims recover from crime; and whereas, reaching and serving all victims of crime is essential to supporting thriving communities, because those who receive holistic services and support are more likely to remain invested in their communities; and whereas, dedicated victim service providers are working every day to meet the needs of crime victims, yet there are still too many victims without meaningful access to rights and services; and whereas, many victims face barriers– such as isolation, distrust of authorities, language limitations, lack of transportation, or cultural barriers– that keep them from accessing the services and criminal justice systems that can help them recover from crime; and whereas, we must make a dedicated effort to expand the circle of those prepared to respond to victims and link them to the resources that can help them recover; and whereas, engaging a broader array of healthcare providers, community leaders, faith organizations, educators, and businesses can provide new links between victims and services that improve their safety, healing, and access to justice; and whereas, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that all victims of crime– especially those who are challenging to reach or serve– are afforded their rights and receive a trauma-informed response; and whereas, Terrebonne Parish is hereby dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building resilience in our communities and our victim responders, and working for justice for all victims and survivors. Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of April 21, 2024 be proclaimed as Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and that sincere gratitude and appreciation be expressed for those communtiy members, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime so that they may find relevant assistance, support, justice, and peace.”

For more information, or to watch the full council meeting, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page.